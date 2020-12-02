Attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell gave a news conference Wednesday afternoon where they told Republicans in Georgia that Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue “have not earned your vote” and “don’t you give it to them” in the runoff election on January 4:

Lin Wood: "We're not going to vote on Jan. 5 on" the Dominion machines. "If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they've got to earn it" by demanding special session from Kemp. Without that, "they have not earned your vote, don't you give it to them." — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 2, 2020

Watch here:

Here's Lin Wood telling Georgia Republicans NOT to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue next month. "They have not earned your vote. Don't you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god's sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!" pic.twitter.com/Uvj1QIpqFL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2020

Wood and Powell’s accusation that Dominion Voting Systems machines switched voted from Trump to Biden was echoed by the president later in the day, although his main concern — no paper trail — just isn’t true:

That’s literally already the case. In the swing states where the Trump campaign tried to contest the results — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all in-person voters voted on hand marked paper ballots or ballot-marking devices that produce a paper ballot https://t.co/cbpXZSN6hA — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) December 2, 2020

Georgia-based Erick Erickson asked if it’s a coincidence that Wood and Powell told Georgians not to vote Republican in the upcoming runoff elections on the same day that a Democrat-backed group said the same thing:

A Democrat backed group has unfurled billboards across Georgia today urging Republicans not to vote since it is pointless. Coincidence that Sidney Powell and Lin Wood held a press conference to make the same claim? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 2, 2020

Either way, Dems should be called out for this voter suppression:

hey look, voter suppression https://t.co/w6K6gVXGhI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 2, 2020

Over to you Stacey Abrams:

Why is Democrat @StaceyAbrams not condemning this? That fraud claims her entire mission is to combat voter suppression. https://t.co/EHxeHESATV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 2, 2020

As for Wood, CBS 46 reporter Ashley Thompson says he “has not voted in a Republican primary in 16 years”:

New: I’ve confirmed attorney Lin Wood has not voted in a Republican primary in 16 years @cbs46 — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) December 2, 2020

Republicans are going to lose in January, aren’t they?

The grifter coalition is really crushing it with the sabotage campaigns. These people are stars in their own show. Nothing else matters to them. https://t.co/fEfEcuWB8m — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 2, 2020

***