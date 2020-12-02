FFS. Is there a single Dem in the country that lives by their own rules?

Up next on the hypocrisy hit-parade, Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards who confirmed the authenticity of this photo of him socializing maskless at a country club from mid-November:

And he’s refusing to apologize:

Trending

More from WAFB 9 where the governor and his staff insist he did nothing wrong:

“There was absolutely nothing I did that day that violated the rules that were in place,” the governor said when asked about the photo during the news conference Wednesday.

“Had that photo been taken ten seconds later, you would have seen me with a mask on,” the governor said. “I don’t think we ask anyone to eat at a table with a mask on.”

“He is not in violation of his own orders,” said Deputy Communications Director Shauna Sanford. “He had his mask on the entire time that day, except for when he was eating. Someone said something to him and he responded in a very brief moment. He was not doing anything that goes against his Phase 3 order.”

The thing is, if they REALLY feared Covid-19, as they say, they would not be engaging in this type of behavior at all. Especially since it was clear at the time which direction infection numbers were headed:

Things were safe enough to eat inside and meet people without a mask two weeks ago but now businesses need to be crushed? Sorry, but that’s not how it works.

***

Tags: