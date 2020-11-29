Pennsylvania State Sen. David Mastriano reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and was informed of the test result while he was already meeting with President Trump in the White House on Wednesday:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (@AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday. — Marc Levy (@timelywriter) November 29, 2020

Sen. Mastriano was one of the Republican legislators who hosted the public meeting on voter fraud last week and he reportedly traveled back to the White House after the meeting:

GOP Sen. Doug Mastriano had gone to the White House on Wednesday with like-minded Republicans after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg — maskless — to discuss efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. Via @AP: https://t.co/vkwFBdTevV — Marc Levy (@timelywriter) November 29, 2020

The people in the meeting are a concern, but did he travel with any Trump staffers who now have to isolate?

There were dozens of people together inside a Gettysburg hotel ballroom on Wednesday. I would say the majority were not masked. Now it appears @SenMastriano had COVID at the time. https://t.co/yYHeVYVced pic.twitter.com/yW7ftiglMO — Ryan Eldredge (@RyanEldredgeTV) November 29, 2020

Dem State Senators have pounced on the story, asking why they’re just finding out about it in an AP article:

.@PASenateGOP & @JakeCorman Why am I finding out about this in an AP article? Do you care at all about the senate staff @SenMastriano exposed? I know you don’t. Or masks would be required just like suit jackets and ties. https://t.co/nxp4ykGHUN — Lindsey Williams (@SenWilliamsPA) November 29, 2020

And they’re calling for a mask mandate in the state Capitol:

Time to implement a long overdue rule in state Capitol: NO MASK, NO ENTRY. PERIOD! No exceptions. @GovernorTomWolf @SecretaryLevine — Senator Katie Muth (@SenatorMuth) November 29, 2020

Keith Olbermann’s take is pretty much as expected:

We wish this virus on nobody but this @SenMastriano is the fascist who tweeted last week about overturning the entire Pennsylvania election and replacing it with prostitutes who’d vote for Trump. https://t.co/9HrLKHT9XL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2020

We’ll keep you posted if this affects any other Trump staffers.

