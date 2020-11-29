A judge on Sunday ordered election officials in Georgia not to wipe or reset voting machines in response to the lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell last week:

So far, so good https://t.co/5n2wCujWlY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 29, 2020

Here’s the relevant part on the voting machines:

NEWS: Judge orders Georgia to cease and desist wiping or resetting any election machines.https://t.co/sn2D4IgUDM pic.twitter.com/ru2b0cuSqB — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 29, 2020

This is being spun as “judge orders voting machines impounded”:

Georgia Judge orders voting machines impounded immediately to preserve evidence. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 29, 2020

But that’s not exactly what’s happening. This is being called a “routine” briefing order:

1: This is a **ROUTINE** briefing order.

2: It does NOT – I repeat NOT – seize, impound, OR turn voting machines over to anyone for any purpose, much less investigation. Let me repeat that: ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT VOTING MACHINES HAVE BEEN SEIZED OR IMPOUNDED IS LYING OR DUMB — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) November 29, 2020

And “this is an order that’s just designed to keep things as-is until the court has a chance to look at everything”:

2: The Order tells Georgia not to reset or wipe any voting machines until the court tells them that's OK. This is an order that's just designed to keep things as-is until the court has a chance to look at everything. That's all. — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) November 29, 2020

Here’s the schedule for next week as per this order:

Here is what this order does:

1: It sets a schedule for hearing this case (this is the GA Kraken case). The defendants have until Wednesday to respond to the Kraken and the request for injunction.

The Krakenheads get to reply on Thursday.

Hearing Friday. — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) November 29, 2020

In other words, we’ll see Powell argue the case on Friday. Stay tuned. . .

