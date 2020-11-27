There are some updates to report on what’s going on with the state legislatures in Arizona and Pennsylvania as the Trump campaign continues to explore every option to keep Joe Biden from taking office in January.

First up, select members of the Arizona state legislature will hold a public hearing on Monday in Phoenix to discuss election integrity with Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani set to represent the Trump campaign. This will be similar to the event that happened in Pennsylvania on Wednesday:

🚨🚨🚨Arizona State Legislature to hold hearing on election integrity Monday, November 30. Mayor @RudyGiuliani and I will be present on behalf of President @realDonaldTrump.

https://t.co/b8ORVzEakP — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020

From the announcement:

The President’s legal team will be present from DC to assist in a fact finding hearing with select members of the Arizona House and Senate and a panel of experts. The goal will be to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.

And in Pennsylvania, State Sen. Doug Mastriano announced on the War Room podcast that he’s working with Republicans in the state House and Senate to vote on a joint resolution that would look to take the power to appoint electors from the Secretary of State and return it to the legislature:

.@SenMastriano tells War Room live that he is going to "take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to," and reveals he intends a Joint Resolution to put power back in the hands of the legislature in terms of choosing electors for Pennsylvania — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 27, 2020

This is the podcast hosted by former White House adviser Steve Bannon:

🚨BREAKING: While on Steve Bannon's War Room, @dougmastriano announces the PA legislature will draft a joint resolution to take back power from the Secretary of State in the appointment of presidential electors. — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) November 27, 2020

Sen. Mastriano does admit this will be a struggle. Transcript via Gateway Pundit:

Mastriano: “That is exactly what we’re gonna do. And so, look, it’s gonna obviously be a struggle. We’re gonna hear the palpitations and you know the outcries of our Governor Wolf and Secretary Boockvar, whose resignation should have happened months ago and she shouldn’t have ever been confirmed. But you know what we have that power and we’re gonna take that power back because there’s so much evidence of shenanigans and fraud, we can’t stand aside and just watch this unfold around us. You know, it’s not about disenfranchising anybody, it’s making sure that every legal vote counted. And if there’s extensive shenanigans out there it’s up to the General Assembly to step in. So we have a fight on our hands and we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.

Watch here:

BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Senator @SenMastriano says the Legislature will seek to reclaim its power to appoint the state’s electors to the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/zWuvAJRAxu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2020

