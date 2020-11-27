Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has filed a lawsuit against James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, the FBI and others over his treatment leading up to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation:

He’s reportedly seeking $75 million in damages:

Page is being represented by Leslie McAdoo Gordon:

She tweeted, “It is my privilege to represent Carter Page in his suit against the officials who violated his rights in an outrageous abuse of govt power”:

And it sounds like she has more news coming after the first of the year:

More popcorn, we hope.

