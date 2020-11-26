As we told you earlier, Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with the majority in last night’s SCOTUS ruling striking down Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid regulations limiting the number of people at houses of worship. Good summary here:

But the ruling and ACB siding with the majority has prompted libs to start calling her “Amy Covid Barrett”:

And it was trending earlier thanks to blue-checks tweeting it out. Some examples:

Never change, libs.

