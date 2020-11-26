As we told you earlier, Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with the majority in last night’s SCOTUS ruling striking down Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid regulations limiting the number of people at houses of worship. Good summary here:

Very good thread. My tl;dr take is that you can’t require fewer people in a church than a restaurant, nor treat the right to protest as more important than the right to worship and that health departments that try to do so are headed for constitutional hot water https://t.co/76cyjDt817 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 26, 2020

But the ruling and ACB siding with the majority has prompted libs to start calling her “Amy Covid Barrett”:

Okay. That's her name from now on. #amycovidbarrett .That fucking bitch. pic.twitter.com/LCAhmg50kZ — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) November 26, 2020

And it was trending earlier thanks to blue-checks tweeting it out. Some examples:

Impeach Amy Covid Barrett — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) November 26, 2020

I promise I will call her Amy Covid Barrett for the rest of her unqualified zealot hack judge life. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 26, 2020

For Amy Covid Barrett, it was never about the sanctity of life. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 26, 2020

Amy Covid Barrett literally killing it at SCOTUS https://t.co/6EDgf3frOZ pic.twitter.com/kNmUZtxGNJ — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) November 26, 2020

I want to laugh that Amy Covid Barrett is trending but can’t stop thinking of the thousands and thousands more deaths she just handed us. — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) November 26, 2020

Amy Covid Barrett makes her activist judge debut https://t.co/bm7Hozs3qy — Joshua Ostroff (@joshuaostroff) November 26, 2020

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYONE EXCEPT THE GOP, SUPER SPREADERS, AND JUDGE AMY COVID BARRETT. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 26, 2020

Never change, libs.

***

