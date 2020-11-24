Joe Biden announced that he will nominate former State Department official Tony Blinken as Secretary of State:

The incoming administration could not have chosen better personnel for the foreign policy and national security teams. Tony Blinken is a dedicated public servant who will make an incredibly effective secretary of state. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2020

And this pretty much guarantees that the Hunter Biden story won’t be going away:

BREAKING: State Department emails reveal that after joining Burisma’s board, Hunter Biden requested meetings with then-Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is now Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 24, 2020

Chuck Ross wrote all about it back in February:

NEW: A BURISMA consultant who was on the board of the @TrumanProject with HUNTER BIDEN discussed Ukraine issues w/ State Dept official Tony Blinken at a Truman event in 2016.

https://t.co/TToAA9Jd97 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 19, 2020

State Department emails show that Sally Painter spoke w/ State Dept #2 Tony Blinken about Ukraine in June 2016. Blinken was at an event for Truman Project, a liberal nat security think tank. Painter and HUNTER BIDEN were board members. Biden introduced Burisma to Painter. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 19, 2020

So, Sally Painter was using a think tank event to pitch a State Department official on a meeting to potentially discuss Burisma. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 19, 2020

At least we have this hearing to look forward to?

Email shows Hunter Biden started following Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken, a longtime national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, just as Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin announced a raid on the home of Burisma's founder https://t.co/WhSorRgeqX pic.twitter.com/c0nvoNiYzl — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 5, 2019

That is, if GOP Senators take advantage of it:

Tony Blinken is being put forward for Secretary of State because he knows too much about Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings. They need him to cover it all up. Records indicate they met in May & July 2015. Hearings would be a field day for smart Republicans. https://t.co/39AoqmggaR — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 23, 2020

