You know, we’re not really sure that constructing an addition to your restaurant that is outside of the existing walls should actually count as “outdoor” space, but what do we know. We’re not Covid-19 experts:

But it turns out a lot of blue-checks agree with us! In what world does this qualify as “outdoor” dining?

This is a good question:

Trending

Or, more likely, they just don’t care:

This could actually be worse than indoor dining:

Shhh, they’re the experts. Gov. Cuomo even wrote a book:

“Covid porch” coming soon to a Yelp filter near you:

***

Tags: COVID-19