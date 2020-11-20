Dr. Ben Carson shared an update on his recovery from Covid-19 to Facebook a few moments ago, saying that President Trump personally cleared him to use Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy.

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.”

From Facebook:

For starters, this could be the first time we’ve learned how sick he actually was. And two, he previously said he took non-FDA approved oleander extract which he initially thought had helped him recover:

Actual headline about actual cabinet secretary: "Ben Carson says he used unproven COVID-19 treatment recommended by MyPillow CEO"https://t.co/lTWJElZ5Y3 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 19, 2020

From the Washington Post:

When Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, came down with covid-19 last week, the former surgeon wasn’t worried. He had a Guy for that.

“I heard about the oleander extract from Mike,” Carson said in an interview.

“Mike” is Mike Lindell, the pillow magnate who served as a Trump campaign chairman in Minnesota. Oleander extract is an unproven therapeutic remedy for the coronavirus that Lindell has been pushing. Carson said he took the extract, which has not been approved for such purposes by the FDA and which experts say may be dangerous, and within hours his symptoms disappeared — to the delight of Lindell, who has a financial stake in the company that makes the extract. “Anybody who has ever gotten covid and taken it, they are fine in five hours, and the next day are running around playing floor hockey in the hallway,” said Lindell, who has pitched the Trump administration on its effectiveness (which, again, has not been proved).

Dr. Carson’s full Facebook post here: