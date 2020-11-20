“Michigan and Minnesota” is trending right now, and not in a good way fro the Trump campaign:
I saw "Michigan and Minnesota" trending for the most ridiculous of reasons.
No, not for the wealth of comics talent, like you'd think.
— Erik Burnham 💬 (@erikburnham) November 20, 2020
Via John Hinderaker at PowerLine, apparently, one of the affidavits reportedly used in Lin Wood’s just dismissed lawsuit in Georgia — which attempted to prove voter fraud nationally by saying there were more votes than voters in a number of Michigan counties — accidentally used data from Minnesota instead:
Do Trump's lawyers know what they are doing? I hope so, but an affidavit filed in Georgia and Michigan that confuses Michigan with Minnesota does not inspire confidence: https://t.co/RVqltRKv8p via @powerlineUS
— John Hinderaker (@jhinderaker) November 20, 2020
This is a major error, to put it mildly:
haha oh shit
Trump's lawyers mixed up Minnesota data for Michigan in a lawsuithttps://t.co/kHinv13xZ9 pic.twitter.com/1gy7uPooCr
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2020
This affidavit, according to the post, is likely part of other lawsuits as well:
OMG. The affidavit Sidney Powell and others are hyping when they say many precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters is …. based on data from Minnesota.https://t.co/0nBQDX4nOf
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2020
From the post:
Are we sure the commies aren't behind the state abbreviations too? pic.twitter.com/RQcIq0FV2w
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) November 20, 2020
Yikes.
