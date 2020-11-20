“Michigan and Minnesota” is trending right now, and not in a good way fro the Trump campaign:

Via John Hinderaker at PowerLine, apparently, one of the affidavits reportedly used in Lin Wood’s just dismissed lawsuit in Georgia — which attempted to prove voter fraud nationally by saying there were more votes than voters in a number of Michigan counties — accidentally used data from Minnesota instead:

Trending

This is a major error, to put it mildly:

This affidavit, according to the post, is likely part of other lawsuits as well:

From the post:

Yikes.

***

Tags: MichiganMinnesota