“Michigan and Minnesota” is trending right now, and not in a good way fro the Trump campaign:

I saw "Michigan and Minnesota" trending for the most ridiculous of reasons. No, not for the wealth of comics talent, like you'd think. — Erik Burnham 💬 (@erikburnham) November 20, 2020

Via John Hinderaker at PowerLine, apparently, one of the affidavits reportedly used in Lin Wood’s just dismissed lawsuit in Georgia — which attempted to prove voter fraud nationally by saying there were more votes than voters in a number of Michigan counties — accidentally used data from Minnesota instead:

Do Trump's lawyers know what they are doing? I hope so, but an affidavit filed in Georgia and Michigan that confuses Michigan with Minnesota does not inspire confidence: https://t.co/RVqltRKv8p via @powerlineUS — John Hinderaker (@jhinderaker) November 20, 2020

This is a major error, to put it mildly:

haha oh shit Trump's lawyers mixed up Minnesota data for Michigan in a lawsuithttps://t.co/kHinv13xZ9 pic.twitter.com/1gy7uPooCr — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2020

This affidavit, according to the post, is likely part of other lawsuits as well:

OMG. The affidavit Sidney Powell and others are hyping when they say many precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters is …. based on data from Minnesota.https://t.co/0nBQDX4nOf — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2020

From the post:

Are we sure the commies aren't behind the state abbreviations too? pic.twitter.com/RQcIq0FV2w — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) November 20, 2020

