Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re reading that the state’s largest county, Maricopa, voted unanimously to certify the election results:

There it is. With a unanimous vote, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has certified its election results. For almost 3 hours, the four Republicans and one Democrat went through the elections process in excruciating detail and vouched for its integrity. — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) November 21, 2020

It’s a GOP-controlled board, too:

BREAKING: After meritless litigation in Arizona failed, Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors (4-1 GOP) unanimously certifies as a free and fair election. Unanimously. https://t.co/wUDrtHbp44 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 21, 2020

“It’s time to dial back the rhetoric, conspiracies and false claims,” said the Republican chairman of the election board:

"It's time to dial back the rhetoric, conspiracies and false claims," said Clint Hickman, a Republican and chairman of the Maricopa County board. "In a free democracy, elections result in some people's candidate losing." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 21, 2020

The certification came shortly after the last pending court case was dismissed:

JUST IN After daylong trial in final election challenge, Maricopa County judge tells both sides she'll toss out lawsuit 'with prejudice.' Meantime, Maricopa County Board will certify results within the hour. It is over. #12News https://t.co/dIspu4TLRd — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 21, 2020

And the lawyer for Maricopa County? None other than Tom Liddy, son of G. Gordon Liddy:

NOW Maricopa County lawyer Tom Liddy (yes, Gordon G.'s son) defended county's election against all comers – Trump, AZGOP, et al. Just told County Board of victory in final case. pic.twitter.com/8fEoQP9gAr — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 21, 2020

The county was the key to Biden’s victory in the state: