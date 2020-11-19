The Trump campaign, per an announcement signed by Rudy Giuliani, just announced that it has withdrawn its lawsuit in Michigan because the election results out of Wayne County have been stopped “from being prematurely certified”:

But, as we told you this morning, Wayne County was already certified and the results were sent to the state:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed this in a tweet, saying the next step in the final certification process will be on November 23:

Unless we’re missing something, the Trump campaign will have to file another lawsuit to prevent the certification from moving forward:

So far, these lawsuits are not paying off:

***

