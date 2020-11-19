The Trump campaign, per an announcement signed by Rudy Giuliani, just announced that it has withdrawn its lawsuit in Michigan because the election results out of Wayne County have been stopped “from being prematurely certified”:

Trump campaign is withdrawing their lawsuit in Michigan per Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/9OQrQtTn8S — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 19, 2020

But, as we told you this morning, Wayne County was already certified and the results were sent to the state:

INBOX: The Trump campaign announces they are withdrawing their lawsuit in Michigan after getting their desired result, stopping a prematurely certified results in Wayne County. The Wayne Co. results have been certified and are heading to the state canvassers. ⁦@9and10News⁩ pic.twitter.com/WuVbMbGx24 — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) November 19, 2020

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed this in a tweet, saying the next step in the final certification process will be on November 23:

Michigan update: All 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election. Next, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to issue final certification of the Nov. 3 election. The meeting will be open to the public. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/5dvZSJuqJ8 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 18, 2020

Unless we’re missing something, the Trump campaign will have to file another lawsuit to prevent the certification from moving forward:

A spokesperson for the Michigan secretary of state shot down the possibility of the two Republican members rescinding their vote, saying it is out of their hands at this point. "There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote." https://t.co/20rWDgQz0A — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2020

So far, these lawsuits are not paying off:

🚨BREAKING: Trump campaign DISMISSES its last remaining Michigan federal court lawsuit. Trump and his allies are 1-29 in post-election litigation in court.https://t.co/jFruayaXkr — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 19, 2020

