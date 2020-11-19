President Trump announced a “path to victory” news conference today at 12:00 p.m. to give an update on his post-election legal fight:

Coincidentally, this news conference will air at about the same time that Georgia announces the results of its recount:

That recount will confirm that Joe Biden won the state:

As for the “path to victory,” the Washington Post reported that Rudy Giuliani is telling people the plan is “to pressure GOP lawmakers & officials across the political map to stall the vote certification in an effort to have Republican lawmakers pick electors & disrupt the electoral college”:

But that will only work *if* the Trump campaign delivers the “fire”:

Hopefully, this news conference is better than the last one. . .

