Are you ready for some good news this morning?

The New York Times is reporting that a new study suggests “immunity to the coronavirus might last years, maybe even decades.”

THREAD ==>

If true, this will dramatically alter how many people need vaccinations and when:

Trending

And it means “we probably will not need to vaccinate people every year”:

But, it’s not for certain:

More:

It certainly brightens ours!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirus