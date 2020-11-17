So, where are the “wear a damn mask!” scolds now that 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein is walking around the Capitol without one?

This comes less than 24 hours after Sherrod Brown went viral for telling Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska to wear a mask despite Sen. Sullivan not being in close proximity to anyone:

How about you tag Sen. Feinstein is this?

Sen. Ted Cruz is right: So much “fake virtue” everywhere:

Remember, the reason your business is closed and your kids can’t go to school is because we have to protect the most vulnerable in society. Like 87-year-old Senators:

***

