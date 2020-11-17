The Washington Post’s TikTok reporter Dave Jorgenson posted this incredibly offensive video mocking Georgia voters ahead of the two Senate runoff elections in January. Have a watch:

I’m on runoff TikTok pic.twitter.com/tlhes7p3jz — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🥪 (@davejorgenson) November 17, 2020

Please note this isn’t a WaPo video, just one shared by Jorgenson:

Quote tweeters: This is not me. This is me telling you I am on the section of TikTok about the runoff election. — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🥪 (@davejorgenson) November 17, 2020

And he’s getting a lot of hate over it, so why not delete?

Why do people not save themselves and delete and do a new tweet? It's like you're all masochists. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 17, 2020

In the meantime, THIS is how they think of you:

This level of condescension is what will help the GOP in Georgia. https://t.co/fADo4NlZuO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 17, 2020

Keep *helping,* libs:

This is funny, but the grain of truth that makes it funny is the naked contempt for these voters from the coasts. https://t.co/VLPE9Dt1iM — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 17, 2020

love those elitists who think southerners are just a bunch of slow-speaking morons https://t.co/PWWfhlXSsH — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 17, 2020

Californians posing as Georgians and even doing cartoonish accents to fool them into voting for Democrats is about as 2020 Democrats as I can imagine. (And Dave here is just reposting the video, he's not the guy in it) https://t.co/m0EFiYUTM1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 17, 2020

Oh yes mocking southern voters … super effective. https://t.co/552dFODTWW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 17, 2020

Nothing fires up southerners more than being mocked for being southern… really stupid move on the part of progressives https://t.co/LaTn82QwO9 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 17, 2020

And it could be an ad:

RNC should cut this as an ad. https://t.co/I7Ar4MlFqF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2020

