NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on a local cable news channel this morning that he will not order officers to enforce social-distancing guidelines over Thanksgiving.
“We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations”:
.@NYPDShea says on @NY1 that the NYPD will not be endorse social distancing on Thanksgiving: “We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations.”
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
Commissioner Shea does say his family is skipping its usual large celebration and residents should use common sense (conversation on Thanksgiving starts at the 5:10 mark):
"We're not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations, but we need to be smart. We're encouraging everyone to use common sense," said @NYPDShea this morning when he talked with @patkiernan on @NY1. pic.twitter.com/a5EQgrnIga
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020
Well, we’ll believe that when we see it as the city does not have a very strong track record in this regard:
future tweet: NYPD cracks down on Thanksgiving celebrations in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. https://t.co/Rchulq0fAu
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 17, 2020
Sheriffs across the state have announced they will not enforce the mandate as well:
Three more New York sheriffs say they won't enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving limit https://t.co/MFr1e9gHDS pic.twitter.com/ukn27XlPeH
— New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2020
Good. Maybe officers can concentrate their efforts on enforcing the ban on mobs beating on people?
A 38-year-old man lost his eye after he was besieged by a group of attackers who brutally beat him in a Halloween night assault.
Video shows the victim running from nearly a dozen people as he falls onto the sidewalk in Brooklyn.https://t.co/PzlE1myBHe
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 17, 2020
***