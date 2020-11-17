NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on a local cable news channel this morning that he will not order officers to enforce social-distancing guidelines over Thanksgiving.

“We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations”:

.@NYPDShea says on @NY1 that the NYPD will not be endorse social distancing on Thanksgiving: “We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations.” — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

Commissioner Shea does say his family is skipping its usual large celebration and residents should use common sense (conversation on Thanksgiving starts at the 5:10 mark):

"We're not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations, but we need to be smart. We're encouraging everyone to use common sense," said @NYPDShea this morning when he talked with @patkiernan on @NY1. pic.twitter.com/a5EQgrnIga — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020

Well, we’ll believe that when we see it as the city does not have a very strong track record in this regard:

future tweet: NYPD cracks down on Thanksgiving celebrations in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. https://t.co/Rchulq0fAu — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 17, 2020

Sheriffs across the state have announced they will not enforce the mandate as well:

Three more New York sheriffs say they won't enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving limit https://t.co/MFr1e9gHDS pic.twitter.com/ukn27XlPeH — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2020

Good. Maybe officers can concentrate their efforts on enforcing the ban on mobs beating on people?

A 38-year-old man lost his eye after he was besieged by a group of attackers who brutally beat him in a Halloween night assault. Video shows the victim running from nearly a dozen people as he falls onto the sidewalk in Brooklyn.https://t.co/PzlE1myBHe — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 17, 2020

***