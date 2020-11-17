NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on a local cable news channel this morning that he will not order officers to enforce social-distancing guidelines over Thanksgiving.

“We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations”:

Commissioner Shea does say his family is skipping its usual large celebration and residents should use common sense (conversation on Thanksgiving starts at the 5:10 mark):

Trending

Well, we’ll believe that when we see it as the city does not have a very strong track record in this regard:

Sheriffs across the state have announced they will not enforce the mandate as well:

Good. Maybe officers can concentrate their efforts on enforcing the ban on mobs beating on people?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NYPDThanksgiving