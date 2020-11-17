Arlington National Cemetery has canceled the annual “Wreaths Across America” event due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

Due to the current COVID-19 situation across the nation and within the NCR, it is with great regret that ANC is cancelling Wreaths Across America at ANC and the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery on Dec. 19, 2020. Please read the full press release at: https://t.co/b6EEqpsmRh — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) November 16, 2020

From the press release:

“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” stated Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We reviewed various options to safely execute this long standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials. We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”

So, help us out here. . .

Biden street parties? OK Giant protests? OK. Strip clubs and casinos? OK. But going outside and laying a wreath on a grave is canceled? From Meghan McCain:

This is neither understandable nor acceptable! THEY sacrificed. We can’t. Some things should happen at all costs – even in covid. If you can protest in giant masses, go to strip clubs and casinos, we can figure out a way not to cancel wreaths across America! https://t.co/2FmJLh4ggf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 17, 2020

What an insane decision:

What? This involves laying wreaths on the headstones of Americans who sacrificed a lot more than going outside. I'm certain there are many volunteers who stand ready to safely help honor America's heroes. https://t.co/gxZ5uKCcX7 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 17, 2020

There’s no reason this can’t be done safely:

Really sorry to read this. My family looks forward to kicking off Christmas by honoring those who served and learning about their service while laying wreaths.

(Usually it's cold and we're all covered up, including faces.) https://t.co/x3oEJh9LbV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 17, 2020

It’s not a good look:

The United States Government asked 20-year-old soldiers in 1944 to risk everything to fight Nazis and save the world, but won’t ask 20-year-old civilians in 2020 to honor those veterans and take precautions from the coronavirus. https://t.co/6m9lsTa8TZ — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) November 17, 2020

And, hopefully, the reconsider:

