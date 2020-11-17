Lawyers for the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit looking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying the vote abruptly withdrew from the case Monday afternoon:

The hearing is set for today:

Marc Scaringi, the new lawyer, “mainly practices business law” and has a radio show:

He told listeners that the president’s lawsuits “don’t seem to have much evidence”:

And there’s a post on his website calling Joe Biden the winner of the race:

The Trump campaign’s request for a delay of today’s hearing was denied:

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis responded to the news, saying “Any substitutions or additions of local counsel are consistent with routine managing of complex litigation”:

