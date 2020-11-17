Shot. . .

The ongoing recount in Georgia revealed an extra 800 net votes for President Trump after it was discovered that 2600 votes in Floyd County were not counted the first time around:

.@ajc : "Georgia recount uncovers 2,600 new votes in presidential race" Floyd County GOP says this could mean 800 net votes for Trump; Biden up more than 14,000 votes right now. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 16, 2020

Alyssa Milano, however, read this as good news for Joe Biden and that “Georgia is now blue-er due to the recount”:

Georgia is now blue-er due to the recount. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/84tuAdG6Jp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 16, 2020

But 800 NET votes to Trump means more for him Georgia got a bit redder https://t.co/wCqRjP82eL — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) November 16, 2020

So, not only is Milano wrong, this is EXACTLY the sort of thing President Trump has been warning about:

So someone "forgot" to upload a memory card containing nearly 3,000 votes in Floyd County GA that were overwhelmingly favorable to Trump? Imagine if this same sort of forgetfulness is going on in larger counties as well… https://t.co/xiqDAryq7h — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 17, 2020

And it is such an “amazing blunder” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants the county elections director to step down:

State elections official @GabrielSterling called the discovery of these untallied votes an “amazing blunder” but said it appears to be limited to Floyd County. He said the secretary of state has called for the county's elections official to resign. #gapol https://t.co/nupXFYRhb8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 16, 2020

#BREAKING: @GaSecofState's office confirms Floyd County has found 2,600 ballots during audit. Says Sec. Raffensperger wants the elections director to step down. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 16, 2020

MORE: @GabrielSterling said the votes uncovered in Floyd County don't change the final outcome in Georgia, but they do change the percentages slightly–only about an 800 vote gain for President Trump. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 16, 2020

NEW–@GabrielSterling just released the official vote breakdown from the ballots previously uncounted in Floyd County:

Trump–1,643

Biden–865

Jorgensen–16

TOTAL–2,524@FOX5Atlanta — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 17, 2020

WATCH: "This is why you do the audits," said @GabrielSterling with the @GaSecofState's Office after it was discovered that Floyd County elections officials failed to include about 2,500 votes in their results. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol pic.twitter.com/rEP0AX3Z34 — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 17, 2020

