On CNN this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed with Jake Tapper when he said, “Christmas is probably not going to be possible” this year:

OH YEAH?

Not. Going. To. Happen:

And on a serious note, when are any of these people going to realize the secondary effects of their lockdowns and to take those into consideration with their dictates?

America is drowning in mental health problems, addiction, and suicide hotlines are ringing off the hook. Fauci: “Welp, looks like we’ll just have to wear masks forever. Oh and Christmas is cancelled.” Lol. Yeah, no. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 15, 2020

Transcript via The Blaze:

Tapper then asked, “So, not until the second or third quarter of 2021, though? Christmas is probably not going to be possible?” Fauci responded, “Yes, I’m – well, I think that, if we get most of the country vaccinated in the second, third quarter of the year, and the vaccine continues to prove its efficacy, and people adhere to those fundamental measures, I think we can start approaching the degree – it’s not going to be a light switch, Jake.”

Dr. Fauci also warned that social distancing measures and masks will still be needed after a vaccine is available:

Social distancing, masks still necessary after getting COVID-19 vaccine: Fauci https://t.co/a6J8F2hi0L pic.twitter.com/AgsnRJBXM3 — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2020

He also said “it is possible” to see 439,000 total deaths by March 1:

TAPPER: "A University of Washington model projects that the U.S. will reach 439,000 deaths due to COVID by March 1. Is that really possible, another 200,000 deaths in just the next four months?" FAUCI: "Yes, it is possible, Jake." #CNNSOTU — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 15, 2020

He really is “an awful public messenger”:

Enormous respect for Fauci as an epidemiologist, but he's an awful public messenger. Telling people they will have to live like this the rest of their lives is guaranteed to undermine efforts to take precautions now. And he keeps doing it. https://t.co/p6mHgBzo3c — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 15, 2020

This isn’t even debatable at this point:

I have really soured on Fauci as the public face of covid and it has nothing to do with his skills doing the actual job he has. He's just a poor spokesman. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 15, 2020

But, then again, every Dem and media talking-head lecturing us has set a bad example of late:

Do people really not understand issue w media cheering/silent as people in the streets last week celebrated the election $ politicians in NYC, DC, CA etc ignoring own restrictions vs now giving lectures about the need for further sacrifices & restrictions for other Americans? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2020

***

