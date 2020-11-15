On CNN this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed with Jake Tapper when he said, “Christmas is probably not going to be possible” this year:

OH YEAH?

Not. Going. To. Happen:

And on a serious note, when are any of these people going to realize the secondary effects of their lockdowns and to take those into consideration with their dictates?

Transcript via The Blaze:

Tapper then asked, “So, not until the second or third quarter of 2021, though? Christmas is probably not going to be possible?”

Fauci responded, “Yes, I’m – well, I think that, if we get most of the country vaccinated in the second, third quarter of the year, and the vaccine continues to prove its efficacy, and people adhere to those fundamental measures, I think we can start approaching the degree – it’s not going to be a light switch, Jake.”

Dr. Fauci also warned that social distancing measures and masks will still be needed after a vaccine is available:

He also said “it is possible” to see 439,000 total deaths by March 1:

He really is “an awful public messenger”:

This isn’t even debatable at this point:

But, then again, every Dem and media talking-head lecturing us has set a bad example of late:

***

