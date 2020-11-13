There are multiple breaking stories right now regarding the judicial challenges brought by the Trump campaign and associated parties but none of it is good news for the President.

First up, Arizona, where the campaign dropped its lawsuit which was waiting for a ruling from the judge:

According to reports, they dropped the lawsuit because “the result in the state couldn’t be overcome”:

This was the lawsuit that alleged in the original filing that the use of “Sharpies” led to ballots getting rejected:

From the filing:

Next up is Michigan where a judge denied an injunction sought by Trump supporters to delay certification of votes in Wayne County:

This judge ruled, “it would be an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this Court to stop the certification process of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers”:

The judge also called the plaintiffs’ evidence of fraud and irregularities “incorrect and not credible”:

And in Pennsylvania, a Republican lawsuit seeking to challenge the ballot receipt deadline was rejected:

There is a second case related to this matter “pending before SCOTUS” that’s not affected by this decision:

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State also announced she “will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election results”:

