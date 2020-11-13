For some reason, this old tweet from Nancy Pelosi in 2017 is going viral right now:

Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

But President Trump can’t question the election results now?

Nancy Pelosi in 2017 claimed "our election was hijacked," presumably regarding the Russia collusion hoax the media and other partisan activists perpetrated on the American people. https://t.co/mm1uCTl2eq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 13, 2020

Spare us the lecture, libs:

These are the people currently lecturing you about "respecting election results" https://t.co/qoXyIZTnao — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020

She’s a hypocrite, no doubt about it:

In 2017, Speaker Pelosi wanted to follow the facts to protect our democracy. In 2020, she’s no longer calling for transparency in our elections process. If that’s not hypocritical, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/kQr8pQMZyq — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) November 13, 2020

***