An old tweet of The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson has caught the attention of squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar where he said, “I don’t care what flavor or [sic] Islam these dicks are. “The flavor the [sic] need to be is bleeding out of a hole in their temple”:

Here's the deal: I don't care what flavor or Islam these dicks are. The flavor the need to be is bleeding out of a hole in their temple. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 15, 2014

We’re not sure exactly what he’s referring to, but it’s likely that tweet is in response to an attack on December 14 in Sydney, Australia where a lone terrorist killed two and injured four in a two-day siege at a cafe:

Update: Report of man with ISIS flag holding hostages in Sydney; Opera House evacuated http://t.co/0NSJuN7ran — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2014

Rep. Omar called the tweet, “vile” and she doesn’t want any of the group’s help going forward:

Here’s the deal: They might might have helped get rid of Trump but we are gonna need more than a prayer to rid this violent mindset from our country. This is just vile. https://t.co/JNqVnrzVcv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 8, 2020

Wilson’s response:

While some you are digging through tweets from almost a decade ago, I’m working on plans to win two Senate seats in Georgia so Mitch McConnell doesn’t trainwreck Biden. But again…you do you. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 8, 2020

Readers, pull up a chair and get ready to sit for awhile because watching these libs and The Lincoln Project fight it out in Georgia is going to be epic:

Screenshot for posterity:

