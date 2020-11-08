An old tweet of The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson has caught the attention of squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar where he said, “I don’t care what flavor or [sic] Islam these dicks are. “The flavor the [sic] need to be is bleeding out of a hole in their temple”:

We’re not sure exactly what he’s referring to, but it’s likely that tweet is in response to an attack on December 14 in Sydney, Australia where a lone terrorist killed two and injured four in a two-day siege at a cafe:

Rep. Omar called the tweet, “vile” and she doesn’t want any of the group’s help going forward:

Wilson’s response:

Readers, pull up a chair and get ready to sit for awhile because watching these libs and The Lincoln Project fight it out in Georgia is going to be epic:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

