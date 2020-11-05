Dems are blaming Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager and the current president of the main Super PAC that was supposed to help Dems make gains in the House:

Maybe he can go work for Senate Dems next?

Libs, shall we say, are not amused:

Trending

And to put things into perspective and show just how bad a job he did, Dems will probably end up with the “smallest House majority since the New Deal.”

THREAD ==>

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonRobby Mook