President Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien just finished up a conference call with reporters to explain why they think the president is on track for an electoral vote victory.

Highlights:

“If we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win”:

And they’re preparing for legal challenges:

Stepien believes the president will win Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania:

“We trust our data, we trust our math”:

And they think Wisconsin is in recount territory:

They took now questions:

As for President Trump, he seemed to back away somewhat from his statement last night declaring that he had won the race:

