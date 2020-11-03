Sen. Lindsey Graham’s victory speech is 🔥🔥🔥 with a double-dunk on pollsters and California/New York libs who donated to his opponent:
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: "To all of the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you are doing. To all of the liberals in California and New York: you wasted a lot of money. This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics."
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 4, 2020
Watch:
Lindsey Graham after winning:
"To all of the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you are doing. And to all of the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money. This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics." pic.twitter.com/PBHBYDsCGB
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 4, 2020
He also predicted a win for President Trump:
Lindsey Graham: "I've had two calls already — one from President Trump. He's going to win. He's going to win! To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you're doing." #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/iFI5LwfxJa
— The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020
***
