WH Press Secretary (and campaign adviser) Kayleigh McEnany predicted a Trump landslide this morning, calling Ohio and Floria a “lock” and predicting wins in Nevada and Minnesota:

Kayleigh McEnany, the WH Press Secretary who is appearing on Fox also as a Trump campaign adviser, says "Our campaign believes tonight will be a land slide." She adds that she believes Ohio and FL are a "lock." Polls show races in FL & OH are tight. https://t.co/kKJqEFbPfX — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

On Fox News, Kayleigh McEnany just predicted a Trump landslide. Says Trump will win NV and MN. Just so you know what Fox viewers are expecting. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) November 3, 2020

She added that, “The story of this election is this: The Latino vote came to Pres Trump, the Black vote came to Pres Trump in numbers that we have not seen bc he has been a president for the ppl, fighting for the Black community, the Latino community, every American”:

McEnany making prediction: "The story of this election is this: The Latino vote came to Pres Trump, the Black vote came to Pres Trump in numbers that we have not seen bc he has been a president for the ppl, fighting for the Black community, the Latino community, every American." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

Fingers crossed!

