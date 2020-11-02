With the FBI investigating the Biden/Harris bus incident in Texas because House candidate Wendy Davis was on board, will they also investigate this act of vandalism against House candidate Sean Parnell?

My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness. This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/kQWg71NXr4 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 1, 2020

Over to you, Director Wray: “Let’s see how fast the FBI investigates this crime”:

Sean Parnell’s home was vandalized. Let’s see how fast the FBI investigates this crime. https://t.co/30zBpdDMSX — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

His campaign office was also tagged:

People are accusing Parnell of faking it, which he’s denied:

Amazing to me how many people in this thread are falsely accusing me of faking this when a Democrat Congressman reported the exact same thing happening to him last night at his office just a few miles from here.

It’s ridiculous & shameful. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 1, 2020

Parnell’s opponent, Rep. Conor Lamb, wants those who committed the crime held accountable:

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that vandalism is wrong. No matter who you support, don't do this. Or you will be held accountable. https://t.co/8PeKB1O3hN — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) November 1, 2020

