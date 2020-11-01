The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident we told you about yesterday where Trump supporters were spotted following a Biden/Harris campaign bus through Texas:

Apparently, because Dem Wendy Davis, a candidate for Texas’ 21st congressional district, was on the bus at the time, it’s triggered the FBI’s involvement:

From the WSJ:

It’s also now gotten the attention of Republicans in Congress:

No, not “fake news”:

The FBI does seem broken at this point:

And we’ll hear much more of this no matter who wins on Tuesday:

