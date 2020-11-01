In case it wasn’t clear yet, Pennsylvania is the most important state in this election. From Nate Silver, “Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes the underdog”:

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver: "Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes an underdog."https://t.co/EKjT4iFZfW — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2020

And that’s why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are spending so much time there in these final days:

Biden and Harris are effectively splitting up the state of PA on Monday. Biden will campaign in Western PA (in and near Pittsburgh) and Harris in Eastern PA. https://t.co/PpClHgaNca — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) November 1, 2020

Basically, the Biden campaign is hyper-focused on PA the next 36 hours. And Dems on the ground have grown increasingly nervous about the state in the final stage: https://t.co/gctTbRTXiK — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) November 1, 2020

Biden, himself, was in Philly today:

Biden in Philly: "Pennsylvania is critical in this election." (Fact check: True) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 1, 2020

He proudly told the audience that he married a “Philly girl” and that he was wearing an Eagles jacket:

Joe Biden treats this election like a PA Senate race. He notes that Wilmington, Del., had only Philly TV stations when he started in Senate: “I was very happy to have the moniker of being PA's third senator. I married a Philly girl, by the way. And I’ve got my Eagles jacket on." — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 1, 2020

His problem, however, is that he’s not wearing a jacket repping the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s actually wearing one with the logo for the University of Delaware Blue Hens:

Fact check: It wasn’t an Eagles jacket as Biden claimed. It was a Delaware Blue Hens jacket. https://t.co/mySRMJ53hi — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Whoops.

