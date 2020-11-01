In case it wasn’t clear yet, Pennsylvania is the most important state in this election. From Nate Silver, “Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes the underdog”:

And that’s why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are spending so much time there in these final days:

Biden, himself, was in Philly today:

He proudly told the audience that he married a “Philly girl” and that he was wearing an Eagles jacket:

His problem, however, is that he’s not wearing a jacket repping the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s actually wearing one with the logo for the University of Delaware Blue Hens:

Whoops.

