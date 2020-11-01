On October 31, Josh Shapiro, the Dem Attorney General of Pennsylvania, tweeted that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose”:

Trending

Now, we know there’s a media boomlet going on right now about President Trump declaring premature victory, but there’s no way for Shapiro to know that Trump will lose once all the votes are counted in Pennsylvania. None. And saying this days before the election is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania declaring a premature victory for Joe Biden:

But with Shapiro’s tweet, team Trump should send in the lawyers.

Maybe Shapiro should recuse himself from any election-day related matters since he’s so biased?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: PennsylvaniaTrump