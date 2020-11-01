With under 48 hours until the election, Kamala Harris tweeted a new video whose message is, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place. Biden Harris 2020”:
There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020
So her closing argument is communism?
So she's openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020
“Marx says what?”:
Marx says what? https://t.co/O6dWJPhaas
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 2, 2020
Literally, it’s Marxism:
People, total equality of outcome is what Marxists seek. It really is. #LiveNotByLies https://t.co/ZwmYLot2zL
— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 2, 2020
Maybe team Trump hacked her account and sent it out:
Two days before the election, Kamala Harris tweets a video that endorses everyone ending up at the same place (equality of outcome), which is the goal of communism.
Donald Trump couldn't have written a better video for Harris to tweet out to moderates with under 48 hours to go. https://t.co/J3qDMBy3ET
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 2, 2020
“Probably the stupidest and most ideologically revealing thing you could tweet prior to an election”:
Probably the stupidest and most ideologically revealing thing you could tweet prior to an election, but I can at least appreciate the transparency of their radicality. https://t.co/7KhcLSChIN
— Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) November 2, 2020
