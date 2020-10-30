President Trump ripped into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz upon landing tonight in Rochester after the state put a limit of 250 attendees at his rally.

“He’s a weak governor, he’s done a terrible job. he doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing”:

After Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz placed a cap on gatherings in the state — meaning only 250 were allowed into the president’s rally — Trump says, “He’s a weak governor, he’s done a terrible job. He doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 30, 2020

And then the president went ahead and greeted the overflow crowd who wasn’t allowed to hear him speak:

The pool says that as Trump was greeting the packed, largely maskless overflow crowd, he said it should be “a lesson” for the governor. https://t.co/45KfVk5Utc — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 30, 2020

Maybe this is why Gov. Walz put the 250-person limit on the president’s rally?

Proud to stand with @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. This election, we are voting for decency, integrity, compassion, and real leadership. Let’s right this ship, Minnesota. Get out there and vote! https://t.co/6z5GwpQQC1 pic.twitter.com/NpyZdvZvVc — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 30, 2020

So the mostly-peaceful protesters in Minnesota are okay but political rallies are not? There’s just been no consistency on any of this since about Memorial Day and Dems know it:

The radical left-wing AG wouldn’t allow all of @realDonaldTrump’s supporters into tonight’s event in Minnesota. Thousands showed up outside the event anyway, and @POTUS went to say hi! pic.twitter.com/nIJ9BBwe3Q — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 30, 2020

The Trump campaign is calling this “pre-game”:

“Who wants a hat?”:

Who wants a hat? pic.twitter.com/u9VpOw3lze — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 30, 2020

President Trump later told the crowd he “will never abandon the people of Minnesota”:

Pres Trump tells 250 supporters allowed to attend his rally that Minnesota’s Gov and Atty Gen tried to get him to cancel his event “but I said no way – I will never abandon the people of Minnesota.” Tells supporters their Gov wanted to “take away your freedom and your rights.” pic.twitter.com/SB3qweAooj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 30, 2020

Go vote, people!

President @realDonaldTrump: These wealthy liberal hypocrites want to defund the police and take your guns, while they are protected by armed guards pic.twitter.com/9rxjSxN4oH — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 30, 2020

