Violence erupted in Philadelphia last night with reports of 30 officers injured after police shot and killed a 27-year-old knife-wielding assailant:

Violence Tears Through W. Philly After Deadly Police Shooting; 30 Officers Hurt https://t.co/6Lkh2be4Ix Protests intensifying — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) October 27, 2020

The shooting was captured on video. GRAPHIC WARNING:

*graphic warning* Officers have shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect in #Philadelphia, PA after an altercation. Protesters are allegedly already gathering at the scene. pic.twitter.com/kzbSDAtn19 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 26, 2020

One of the injured officers was hit by demonstrators in a speeding pickup truck. WATCH:

A large black pick-up truck just sped through the area striking at least two police officers. Multiple officers down, requesting back up immediately.pic.twitter.com/oEvn2Cb40o — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

That driver was apprehended:

The black pick-up truck that struck the officers has been stopped by police and the driver is in custody. Police are holding the vehicle for investigation. Unknown status on the injured officers, or the exact number of officers struck. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

The officer, a female sergeant, reportedly suffered a broken leg in the attack:

Police sergeant suffers broken leg after being struck by pickup truck in West Philadelphiahttps://t.co/BRlrMo12c6 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) October 27, 2020

And there was much mayhem and destruction throughout the city:

Still photo of burning Philadelphia Police vehicle. Credit: realjACAB pic.twitter.com/JBK7GPb4YO — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Police, at one point, were in full retreat from the rioters:

Police vehicles are chased away from the area. It is absolute chaos right now in West Philly. pic.twitter.com/fRD1ae2Yy2 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

The not-so-peaceful protesters then looted a police vehicle as well as local businesses:

Rioters are now stealing from an unoccupied Philly police vehicle that was abandoned by officers. Total chaos in the area of 52nd Street. pic.twitter.com/MoISE8bJsL — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

People are just grabbing whatever they can get their hands on from this local store. No police visible in the immediate area. They broke through a roll up door to gain access. Rite Aid Robbery suspect in custody.

pic.twitter.com/gZI9yaqRXh — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Major looting continues in West Philly with major traffic back-ups in the area. Unreal scene tonight, folks.

pic.twitter.com/tdn80eQ5UM — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Pro tip: DO NOT STEAL GPS-tagged bags of money:

Just in: State police are responding to the area of 57 and Pine to assist. PD receiving alert to earlier robbery: GPS tagged bag of money stolen on Chesnut; currently moving EB on Girare from 76 st. Unknown vehicle. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

The police report the money bag was stolen from a Rite Aid that was looted earlier. Police tracking the suspect, requesting any available officer to go. Vehicle now stationary at 2152 N 28th Street. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

