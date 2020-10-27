Violence erupted in Philadelphia last night with reports of 30 officers injured after police shot and killed a 27-year-old knife-wielding assailant:

The shooting was captured on video. GRAPHIC WARNING:

One of the injured officers was hit by demonstrators in a speeding pickup truck. WATCH:

That driver was apprehended:

The officer, a female sergeant, reportedly suffered a broken leg in the attack:

And there was much mayhem and destruction throughout the city:

Police, at one point, were in full retreat from the rioters:

The not-so-peaceful protesters then looted a police vehicle as well as local businesses:

Pro tip: DO NOT STEAL GPS-tagged bags of money:

