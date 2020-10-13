“Wear A Mask,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns as he takes this photo, inside his office and in close proximity to the photographer, without wearing a mask:
Good one, @GovNedLamont.
Why didn’t I think of this?! pic.twitter.com/FrDvAuHqqN
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 9, 2020
At some point his hypocrisy will catch up with him, right?
Says Governor Nursing Home Death who is
NOT WEARING A MASK
. . . in this ACTUAL PHOTO.https://t.co/as1YPnefDx
— Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) October 11, 2020
The governor has said in the past that he doesn’t need to wear a mask if he’s more than 6-feet away from another person:
"The law is six feet" apart, Cuomo says, after he took issue with a question about being indoors with his staff and not wearing masks.
He said he wears a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained, in line with state and CDC guidance. pic.twitter.com/10CWzmktPY
— Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) October 5, 2020
FWIW, experts don’t necessarily agree with him on that:
Cuomo's statement that you don't need a mask indoors when you're 6+ feet apart is just wrong. Recall the early super-spreader events when one person infected lots of others during choir practice. Proximity matters, but so does time and activity. @NYGovCuomo should correct himself
— Erik Engquist (@erik_engquist) October 5, 2020
And we’ll end it with this more-honest licences plate:
Because you weren't thinking for awhile. https://t.co/e6qQYCpwxA pic.twitter.com/kyXRX90ptI
— Joe Pump (@JavaJoeX) October 11, 2020
***