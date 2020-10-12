The always awful Keith Olbermann is at it again, this time calling President Trump a “mass murderer” and calling his supporters “maggots” because they were “furious” at his last video saying people like Judge Amy Coney Barrett needed to be prosecuted. Prosecuted for what? He didn’t say!

Anyway, enjoy this latest unhinged rant:

Is that what he’s doing now? A job?

No. No, he’s not:

And as we told you last night, there’s a growing rift between President Trump and Dr. Fauci over the campaign using the infectious disease expert in a campaign ad. What will Keith do if Dr. Fauci DOESN’T drop the president in the coming days?

Stay tuned for a rant on Dr. Fauci being complicit, no doubt.

