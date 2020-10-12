The always awful Keith Olbermann is at it again, this time calling President Trump a “mass murderer” and calling his supporters “maggots” because they were “furious” at his last video saying people like Judge Amy Coney Barrett needed to be prosecuted. Prosecuted for what? He didn’t say!

Anyway, enjoy this latest unhinged rant:

DON’T RT THIS OR SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Trump’s Maggots are furious at my return to political commentary last week with “The Worst Person In The World.” Daily, 5 PM ET on YouTube. Here’s a clip of #1 “Trump Is A Mass Murderer.” Channel link here: https://t.co/1oBu9JnHRx pic.twitter.com/yRYGaSUHOI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2020

Is that what he’s doing now? A job?

How does he keep getting jobs? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) October 11, 2020

No. No, he’s not:

You’ve lost it Keith. You’re not relevant anymore — John Davis (@JohnDavis_65) October 11, 2020

And as we told you last night, there’s a growing rift between President Trump and Dr. Fauci over the campaign using the infectious disease expert in a campaign ad. What will Keith do if Dr. Fauci DOESN’T drop the president in the coming days?

BREAKING: Fauci’s had enough of our Mass Murdering @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ykYxH3kVwH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2020

Stay tuned for a rant on Dr. Fauci being complicit, no doubt.

