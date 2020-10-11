What. The. F***?

The World Health Organization is now against using lockdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19:

Lockdowns have been used to control the coronavirus around the world, plunging millions of lives into chaos. Now the WHO has changed its mind. https://t.co/HQxBc543gB — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 11, 2020

“We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method”:

WATCH: Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19, tells Andrew Neil: 'We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method'. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/XLdaedsKVS #SpectatorTV @afneil | @davidnabarro pic.twitter.com/1M4xf3VnXQ — The Spectator (@spectator) October 9, 2020

“Trust the experts,” they said:

Well this is embarrassing for Team Lockdown.

Whoops. Soz everyone.https://t.co/xhHeVzclU0 via @newscomauHQ — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) October 11, 2020

You see, the WHO has just figured out that locking down entire economies for months on end leads to poverty:

“…lockdowns have one consequence that you can never belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.” PAGING: @GavinNewsom @MayorOfLA — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 11, 2020

Which is exactly what many on our side were predicting would happen:

The WHO now opposes lockdowns…

“Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition.” https://t.co/tq831DSeoX — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 11, 2020

It’s time for all our states to take notice:

Even Lefty World Health Organization gets it—lockdowns are TERRIBLE: “Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.” Why can’t Biden get it?

Or Cuomo?

Or Newsom?

Or Wolf? https://t.co/1s1tL18W5T — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2020

And the WHO really has been a disaster in all this:

Has the WHO been consistent on anything regarding Covid-19 other than that China is great and definitely not responsible? WHO now flipping on & condemning lockdowns as a primary method of responding to Covid-19 because of the economic harm that results.https://t.co/D0a3OtkIVm — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 11, 2020

Exit question: Will Twitter ban them for this?

So does the WHO now get banned from social media? https://t.co/kTnw1Kmxhg — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) October 12, 2020

***