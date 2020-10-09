With news breaking right now that the Commission on Presidential Debates has formally canceled the presidential debate on October 15. . .

NO DEBATE Oct. 15 — the virtual debate between Trump and Biden has been scrapped by the Commission on Presidential Debates, @MichaelCBender reports.https://t.co/L8T6wroO1E — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 9, 2020

. . .read this truth-bomb from former Sen. Bob Dole where he says that the commission’s Republican members do not support President Trump:

The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine. I am concerned that none of them support @realDonaldTrump. A biased Debate Commission is unfair. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) October 9, 2020

This source is unimpeachable:

This is…a surprise considering the source. And persuasive, given such. https://t.co/Ke0P0G64xH — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) October 9, 2020

This *should* result in changes:

A word from a true American statesman. @SenatorDole is one of greatest men I've known. It's not just @realDonaldTrump who knows the Debate Commission is biased. Thank you Sen Dole! https://t.co/Ir4Y9ndmZy — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 9, 2020

“This was always rigged against @realDonaldTump”:

Bob Dole admits what we all knew, the presidential debate commission is a rigged entity. It’s filled with Democrats and Never Trumpers. This was always rigged against @realDonaldTrump. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2020

And from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

#NeverTrumpers will destroy this country the same way Democrats will. There is literally no difference. They are the same. https://t.co/njc9jraLpK — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 9, 2020

Former libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, however, takes issue with Dole’s description of the committee as “bipartisan” and not “nonpartisan”:

Bipartisan? Funny, their lawyers told me they were Nonpartisan. — Gov. Gary Johnson (@GovGaryJohnson) October 9, 2020

He does have a point:

The entire two-party system duopoly, including the Commission, is rigged and unfair. Every candidate that is on the ballots in all states should be allowed to debate. https://t.co/6AzbPcgvo9 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 9, 2020

With the October 15 event canceled, it looks like the next one will be October 22 in Nashville:

Statement from @debates says both candidates have agreed to the 10/22 debate in Nashville, TN, which will be a traditional (non-town hall) debate pic.twitter.com/U5UWMn8mCG — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 9, 2020

Although we may still hear from both candidates on October 15 via town halls:

I’m hearing from a source that President Trump is in talks to do a town hall with NBC Thursday night in lieu of the scheduled debate. Doesn’t appear to be finalized, but would be the same night that Joe Biden is doing one w/ ABC. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 9, 2020

Stay tuned. . .

***