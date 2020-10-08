As we told you last night, riots broke out in Wauwatosa, WI after it was announced that police officer Joseph Mensah would not face charges in the shooting of a Black teenager:

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

After being told that the people in the homes “most likely support BLM,” this fine fellow interested in justice drove his motorcycle on the lawn:

As the BLM crowd was marching through the neighborhoods of Wauwatosa, one man came out to tell people to get off of his property, telling them there are people who most likely support BLM. One guy drove on his yard with a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/yxOyZXqMOQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

But, there is hope for America. . .

Literally, as soon as the curfew in the town lifted, volunteers rushed to begin the clean up:

The minute the curfew lifted, volunteers showed up to begin the cleanup process. Several volunteers tell me they want people to see the good that’s in Wauwatosa. pic.twitter.com/1owfsCuSCx — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) October 8, 2020

Unfortunately, there was a lot to clean up:

Clean up and repair is now under way for the businesses that were damaged by rioters in Wauwatosa, WI last night. pic.twitter.com/Q1uvw1YALN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

Nice:

Community leaders and neighbors show up near Swan Blvd and North Ave in Wauwatosa to help with cleanup efforts. More on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u3AyiqrjKp — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) October 8, 2020

And this might as well be a Trump ad:

A closer look of the damage at the private residences that were targeted last night by rioters in Wauwatosa. pic.twitter.com/T3OHh1HT1x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

If it’s not clear by now, the rioters do not care if the business owner supports their cause or not:

Thank you to those helping clean up Wauwatosa today. These photos are from @EastTosa. Let your voices be heard loudly and safely, #Milwaukee. Please help where you can. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/qydDUG7Spz — OnMilwaukee (@onmilwaukee) October 8, 2020

***

