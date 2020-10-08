MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said during last night’s debate that “Democrats have *still* not internalized that climate change is a genuinely winning issue” and “It’s kinda maddening”:

Democrats have *still* not internalized that climate change is a genuinely winning issue. It’s kinda maddening. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2020

But if climate change is such a “winning issue,” why is the subject a “palpable ratings killer,” even for his own liberal viewership? From 2018:

almost without exception. every single time we've covered it's been a palpable ratings killer. so the incentives are not great. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 24, 2018

Face facts, libs: It’s just not that important to voters:

I can't think of many – or any, right now — elections where refusing to scaremonger about climate change hurt a candidate. During the Obama years, climate change was one of the least important topic to voters. https://t.co/wUqk8WjrPl — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020

And it’s rich to hear libs talk about the end of the world while they fly around in private jets and such:

I mean, people say they think the world is going to end etc. But their actions say something else. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020

***