MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said during last night’s debate that “Democrats have *still* not internalized that climate change is a genuinely winning issue” and “It’s kinda maddening”:

But if climate change is such a “winning issue,” why is the subject a “palpable ratings killer,” even for his own liberal viewership? From 2018:

Face facts, libs: It’s just not that important to voters:

And it’s rich to hear libs talk about the end of the world while they fly around in private jets and such:

