Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t seem happy with Sen. Kamala Harris saying at the debate tonight that she and Joe Biden will not ban fracking:

Sen. Harris was lying, by the way, when she said she’s not in favor of a ban:

Trending

It’s on video, senator:

Even CNN’s fact-checker says Joe Biden did say he would end the practice during the Dem primary:

They need to stop lying:

Supercut time!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateKamala HarrisMike Pence