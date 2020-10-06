Dr. Sean Conley issued a new report on the president’s recovery from Covid-19 that is sure to be blue-check-buzzkill:

This means his oxygen level is normal:

Normal oxygen saturation levels as measured by pulse oximetry range from 95% to 100%. Values under 90% are considered low.

And that would make this tweet from Yahoo News’ David Knowles fake news:

“Overall he continues to do extremely well”:

But blue-checks still have issues. For example, the letter says “he reports no symptoms” not that he has no symptoms:

And why isn’t it signed?

How soon until journos demand a pool reporter in the room when chest x-rays are examined?

They’re just not buying it:

And this tweet pretty sums up libs in our timeline:

