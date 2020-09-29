BUSTED!

Tucker Carlson aired footage on his show last night that showed Sen. Dianne Feinstein walking through Dulles Airport without a mask despite calling on the FAA to institute a mask mandate back in June:

“Wearing masks in public should be mandatory,” she says. But not for her:

And she’s not answering reporter questions on the matter:

