BUSTED!

Tucker Carlson aired footage on his show last night that showed Sen. Dianne Feinstein walking through Dulles Airport without a mask despite calling on the FAA to institute a mask mandate back in June:

Tucker Carlson reveals a picture of Senator Dianne Feinstein @SenFeinstein in Dulles Airport without at a mask after she wrote a letter to the FAA calling for a mandatory mask policy on airlines back in June pic.twitter.com/JUUHGeKiW2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2020

“Wearing masks in public should be mandatory,” she says. But not for her:

Sen. Feinstein also wanted to withhold COVID-19 relief from states that did not implement a mandatory mask policy. Rules for thee but not for mehttps://t.co/yKEgg7XqIw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2020

And she’s not answering reporter questions on the matter:

BREAKING: Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows a photo of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who called for a nationwide mask mandate at airports 3 months ago, not wearing a mask at Dulles Airport on Friday. No comment from the senator's office, yet. pic.twitter.com/UU5j5X0QuU — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 29, 2020

***