We ask this in all seriousness: How the f*** did the Joe Biden campaign secure the rights to the Twitter handle “@Truth” ahead of tonight’s debate?

Did they buy it, rent it or did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just let them have it?

Trending

This is the only tweet on the timeline as of the writing of this post:

But libs are pretty psyched for whatever they’re about to tweet later tonight:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenTruth