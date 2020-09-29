Residents of New York City started to receive their mail-in ballots yesterday and let’s just say it’s a total f*** up:

The New York City Board of Elections has issued an alert tonight after voters complained they received mail-in ballots for November's election containing incorrect names, voter IDs and return labelshttps://t.co/rfKPjBugpj — Axios (@axios) September 29, 2020

From New York Magazines Rebecca Traister:

We got our ballots today–great. Then I opened them. In the one addressed to me: a ballot & envelope bearing the name of another woman in another neighborhood. In the envelope addressed to my husband: a ballot and envelope bearing MY name & address. https://t.co/Mk3WdBOxiF — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) September 29, 2020

They’re blaming a vendor for the error:

New York City Board of Elections says vendor error led to voters getting mail-in ballots with return envelopes containing wrong names and addresseshttps://t.co/VMopO2Y772 pic.twitter.com/1w3mcZs3Ap — The Hill (@thehill) September 29, 2020

But they have no clue whatsoever just how many ballots are affected or how to fix it:

“At this point, the BOE does not know how many voters may be affected or how it will remedy the problem.” https://t.co/vXvvvGcGIv — Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) September 29, 2020

Some non-military voters reportedly received ballots marked for military use:

Voters across Queens have received mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election marked for military use despite never having served in the armed forces — raising specter that if mailed in, those votes could be challenged in court post-election.https://t.co/ZyJgZtQSRZ — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 28, 2020

But the BOE says this *is* the correct ballot. What is going on?

A message from The NYC Board of Elections regarding all absentee ballots pic.twitter.com/RqmWfuym3l — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) September 28, 2020

And the return envelopes, which will need two stamps, say only one stamp is needed:

Primaries were pre-paid; the general is not (thanks @NYGovCuomo for forcing people to pay to exercise a fundamental right). You may need 2 stamps, but envelope makes it seem just 1 is needed. Does anyone know for sure? @BOENYC want to make sure we get the correct info for voters! https://t.co/DFm5eKgueZ pic.twitter.com/WxHlgtCjLm — Adeline Medeiros (@adelinemedeiros) September 29, 2020

But the instructions from the BOE don’t even tell voters to put any stamps on the return envelope:

NYC Voters, check your mailbox for your absentee ballot! Follow these careful steps to make sure your vote counts: vote, sign, seal and send it back. Don’t wait. Mail it in or drop it off early at a secure ballot box location. pic.twitter.com/2Rk2zjwLMe — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) September 28, 2020

What a s*** show:

***