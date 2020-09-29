The New York Times is out with its second article on President Trump taxes, this one focusing on his endorsement deals:

OUR NEXT STORY: President Trump’s tax records show the millions he made off endorsement deals targeting vulnerable consumers, as he rode his Apprentice fame all the way to the White House w/@russbuettner @susannecraig https://t.co/ZTXu30sPeO — Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) September 29, 2020

Endorsement deals such as the $500,000 he was paid to promote Double-Stuff Oreos:

Best detail in story #2, which just published: Trump got $500,000 to promote Double-stuff Oreos https://t.co/gkbs1ENGLA — carolynryan (@carolynryan) September 29, 2020

And Domino’s Pizza:

Trump rented out his name to everything from Oreo cookies and Domino’s Pizza to mattresses and neckties. And licensing deals for hotels and towers in foreign countries were more lucrative than previously known. https://t.co/txEQPfwsU6 pic.twitter.com/ovPjhYOkkv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2020

He also received $500,000 for appearing in a Big N’ Tasty burger ad:

“In the two years preceding the debut of ‘The Apprentice,’ Mr. Trump’s side income was mostly confined to $500,000 for appearing in the Big N’ Tasty burger ad” https://t.co/krQFmIl2kj — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 29, 2020

You got him this time, journos!

Of note, this article basically says that NBC rescued Donald Trump financially:

Alternative headline: How NBC, Mark Burnett and “The Apprentice” bailed out a failing businessman named Donald Trump and created an image he rode all the way to the White House. https://t.co/ZI0Q8PyAQb — Paul Farhi (@farhip) September 29, 2020

And the person at NBC responsible for this? None other than CNN’s current head Jeff Zucker:

But then look who rescued him. Jeff Zucker! Turned Trump into a reality star, selling the image of a brilliant businessman, imparting his wisdom and knowledge to commoners looking to be just like him. 4/ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 28, 2020

CNN and MSNBC knew EXACTLY who Donald Trump was in 2015 when he ran for president. They encouraged it. And now they’re pissed?

