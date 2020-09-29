Cal Cunningham, a North Carolina Dem running against incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, tweeted this photo out to highlight his state’s fantastic BBQ:

But it’s really just a plea to buy swag from his campaign store:

And even worse for the NC Dem? Many folks had some issues with his photo. Namely, where’s the BBQ?

Sir, that’s a grill:

Is it even on?

A grill with hot dogs and hamburger buns:

And those are the fancy buns, too:

Doesn’t everyone BBQ hot dogs with a spatula on a gas grill?

Lexington is the “home of North Carolina BBQ,” too:

Game over?

***

