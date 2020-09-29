Cal Cunningham, a North Carolina Dem running against incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, tweeted this photo out to highlight his state’s fantastic BBQ:

There's nothing better than BBQ—except for winning this Senate seat, of course. pic.twitter.com/oEsDXIZ5O2 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020

But it’s really just a plea to buy swag from his campaign store:

Want an apron of your own? Visit https://t.co/JVgJkxfKiF. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020

And even worse for the NC Dem? Many folks had some issues with his photo. Namely, where’s the BBQ?

Sir, I don't see any barbecue here. https://t.co/m7kiERVKui — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) September 29, 2020

Sir, that’s a grill:

this is not bbq. this is grilling https://t.co/aZDUlOZJmu — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) September 29, 2020

Is it even on?

This is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. The grill isn’t on…. nor is it a smoker. Shame. https://t.co/2ZlDmThnCj — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 29, 2020

A grill with hot dogs and hamburger buns:

Apparently Cal's idea of NC BBQ is hot dogs and hamburgers cc @michael_steel @DougHeye https://t.co/2HHrmNg6HJ — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) September 29, 2020

And those are the fancy buns, too:

Nothing says North Carolina like brioche buns… https://t.co/MyLmgLddu0 — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) September 29, 2020

Doesn’t everyone BBQ hot dogs with a spatula on a gas grill?

Cunningham is FROM LEXINGTON. How does this tweet happen? The propane grill… the spatula… the hot dog buns(?) https://t.co/7RhkPmUVXQ — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) September 29, 2020

Lexington is the “home of North Carolina BBQ,” too:

Cal grew up in Lexington, NC, which is the home of North Carolina BBQ — I used to cover that town and its BBQ Festival. Surprised his Senate handlers had him take a picture with hot dog buns and an actual grill, which has no use in Lexington style BBQ. https://t.co/xLafMxwHdg — Marty Kady (@mkady) September 29, 2020

Game over?

Dude, you're running for a statewide seat in North Carolina, and you're pretending burgers and dogs are barbecue? https://t.co/fFkAj3qcBK — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 29, 2020

***