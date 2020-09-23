Former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for actions taken on the botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor:

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by the grand jury in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. No other officer has been charged at this time. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 23, 2020

No homicide charge was brought in the case:

No homicide charges in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/ddulW9G2ad — Joan Greve (@joanegreve) September 23, 2020

If guilty, he faces 1-5 years in prison:

1st degree wanton endangerment is a class d felony, carries a penalty of 1-5 years. IMPORTANT NOTE: The wanton endangerment charges are unrelated to #breonnataylor. They are for firing into neighboring apartments. https://t.co/6ZCGq80tUm — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) September 23, 2020

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s reaction:

Rev. Sharpton: "It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken. It does not address her being a victim, of being killed. The value of her life is not at all addressed … When we say Black Lives Matter, this indictment says it does not matter." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 23, 2020

The other two members of the department were not charged at all:

UPDATE: Former Louisville Detective Brett Hankison has been indicted for wanton endangerment for his role in the March 13 Breonna Taylor shooting. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were NOT indicted by the grand jury. https://t.co/xdh88E4ynb — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) September 23, 2020

Hankinson was fired in June:

Fmr Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison is indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor, 6 months after her killing. Hankison was fired by LPD in June for "extreme violations" of LPD's department policies. No other officers charged at this time. — Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) September 23, 2020

And just to throw gasoline on the fire, Linda Sarsour is telling people to “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor”:

Justice has NOT been served. Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 23, 2020

The National Guard has been activated and a curfew implemented:

National Guard activated and curfew implemented in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor investigation announcement https://t.co/HkXnBtZo5m — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) September 23, 2020

Prayers up for Louisville tonight, and everywhere:

